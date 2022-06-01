RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

BSHS Graduation

 

Last updated 6/13/2022 at 12:55pm



The Borrego Springs High School class of 2022 will be walking across the stage on Thursday June 16 at 7 p.m. Congratulations, Rams!

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser