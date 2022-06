The House of Borrego Springs Shop and Galleries Summer hours are as follows: May – June 27, Tuesday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. From June 28 – September 4, Thursday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Located at El Patio, 624 & 628 Palm Canyon Drive. Stop by and say hello.

For more information, contact 760–443–3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.