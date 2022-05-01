Town Hall to be Held in Fall

Each year, the Borrego Water District Board and Staff conduct a Town Hall meeting to update the public on key issues facing the Agency as well as provide an opportunity for Q and A. The original date for the event was in the Spring of each year, but due to COVID and the timing of the water/sewer rate increases, the date was moved to May last year and held virtually.

The BWD Board has recently decided to hold the event later in 2022 after the summer season ends after the majority or residents return. The new schedule will also allow for the possibility of a face to face event in the Fall. Topics under consideration include updates on projects funded by the State’s Proposition 68 Grant, BWD Projects/Finances and Watermaster related issues.

The exact date and meeting Agenda will be developed in the coming months. If any Borrego Sun reader has suggestions on topics that would be useful, please contact BWD at Geoff@BorregoWD.org.