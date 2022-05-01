Summer Safety Tips from ABF, ABDSP

Summer always starts earlier in the desert. We already see temperatures just under triple digits and want to share some tips to help you stay safer in the hotter weather. Although the number of visitors to the Park is much less in the summer, many still come out to enjoy the desert heat.

Here are our top 10 tips on how you can stay safer in the summer heat.

- Always research the weather before heading out. Know what the temperatures will be at what time of the day by checking the hourly weather.

- Avoid heat peak times by heading outside in the early morning or late afternoon.

- Bring plenty of water and stay hydrated. You should always have more water than you need if there is an emergency and you get stuck outside longer than you expect.

- Always let someone know your itinerary, including where you are going and when you return.

- Learn to recognize heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Symptoms vary but may include headache, dry skin, high body temperature, red skin or rash, rapid pulse, dizziness, and confusion.

- Wear lightweight, loose, breathable, and light-colored clothing. Bonus if it has an SPF of 50 or more.

- Avoid dehydrating drinks such as alcohol, coffee, or tea. Supplement with electrolytes if you will be sweating.

- Use sunblock, sunglasses, and a hat to avoid sunburn.

- Stay in the shade as much as possible and rest frequently.

- Create a backup plan. Sometimes it is just too hot to be outdoors, so have a fun backup plan indoors just in case!

– Anza-Borrego Foundation