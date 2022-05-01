Chamber Sundowner A Huge Hit

It was quite the turnout for the Chamber of Commerce's last Sundowner of the season on May 5.

Live music by "Two the Moon," helped set the tone with covers of various songs, while those in attendance enjoyed delicious tostadas, and chips and dip, as well as squeezing in chats with friends and buying tickets to win prizes.

In keeping up with the Cinco De Mayo theme, decorations like sombreros and mini piñatas, took over the Rams Hill Santa Rosa Room.

Executive Director Françoise Rhodes welcomed everyone and introduced Chamber Board Members and new Chamber members.

General Manager and COO of Rams Hill, Harry Turner, was glad all were back and events like these could be held once again, also thanking his staff for all their hard work.

Rhodes also presented certificates on behalf of Senator Brian Jones to the wonderful volunteers of Borrego Days.

Guests danced, ate, won raffle prizes donated by the wonderful establishments in town, and had a great time with friends.

We can only look forward to what else the Chamber has planned for the next season of Sundowners!