"Youth Sports Grants"

Last year, I introduced an effort at the Board of Supervisors to waive youth sports fees in San Diego County.

Kids have suffered greatly over the last two years, from virtual learning to not being able to play the sports they love. Youth sports participation is down in San Diego County, and I don’t want money to be the reason. Through the action, the Board made the decision to allocate $2 million towards a grant program for youth sports and youth camp tuitions.

Managed by the County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation, this waiver program directly benefits participants in youth sports and camps that take place in San Diego’s unincorporated areas and at County-managed facilities.

There are two reimbursement levels, and these are based on a community’s score in the California Healthy Places Index (HPI). The HPI is a census tract-based index that evaluates all of the health indicators of a community, including economic standing, education level, housing availability and affordability, health care access, safe neighborhoods, clean environments and transportation/accessibility.

Funding categories, based on the applicant’s primary facility and/or mailing address:

Category 1: Eligible for full waivers and reimbursements of costs associated with registration, up to $100 per participant.

Category 2: Eligible for partial (50%) waivers and reimbursements of costs associated with registration, up to $50 per participant.

If you would like to learn more about the program send me an email, Jim.Desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor