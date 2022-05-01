RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"Contradictory Articles"

 

Last updated 5/16/2022 at 10:02am



I was rather amazed to read two articles in one edition of the Borrego Sun by Ernie Cowan, at least to me, seemed to be contradictory.

Page one: Impacts of Climate Change, Not Debatable: In this article, Mark Jorgensen, a veteran Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Superintendent, cited man-made climate change has him concerned about the population of Bighorn Sheep and the necessity to address their diminishing watering holes, or more accurately, man-made remote guzzlers which are designed to catch and store rain in tanks. Jorgensen, then offers an expensive solution by $500,000 U.S. Marine Corp. helicopter water drops – but then further describes fighting climate change means reducing fossil fuels.

Page two: Nature Watch: Here, Ernie describes the Fish Creek, 150 mile long, 80 feet deep inland sea, known as Lake Cahuilla, that vanished 400 years ago. Cowan cited over the centuries there were lake cycles where it grew and receded, but about the year 1600 it apparently began to vanish.

“The test of first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed thoughts in mind at the same time and still retain your ability to function.” F. Scott Fitzgerald.

I don’t buy Fitzgerald’s premise, but I’ll leave it up to you to decide.

Cheryl Criss

– Borrego Springs, California

