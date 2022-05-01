New Scholarships for Julian High Seniors

There are two new available scholarship opportunities this year for graduating seniors (2022) in Julian.

The Michael J. Hart Memorial Scholarship, in memory of the publisher of the Julian News for many years, is being offered by the Julian Chamber of Commerce. Mike was a vital part of the community through his support of local organizations and coverage of events and student successes. High school seniors from Julian, Santa Ysabel and Mesa Grande are invited to apply for the scholarship by submitting a 500 word or less essay detailing their future plans and aspirations. Students must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher and also include a copy of their transcript and at least one recommendation letter from an adult who can vouch for his or her character. Applications can be returned to their school or dropped off at the Julian Town Hall no later than May 23, 2022. The Chamber hopes that the $600 scholarship will help a student with books, supplies, parking passes or any other needs during the following school year.

The Dave Walton Memorial Scholarship is being offered by the nonprofit organization, Backcountry Communities Thriving.

Dave was an instrumental community member loved by many in Julian. With his diverse background and skills, Dave was always ready to jump in to lend a helping hand. The $500 scholarship will reward one student who can describe his or her goal to give back to the Julian community after high school. In a 500 – 1,000 word essay, the applicant must answer the question: “How will your plans for the future give back/support the Julian community?” The scholarship recipient must provide proof of acceptance to a college/university or trade school of choice prior to receiving the grand prize. The application is available on the Programs page at Backcountry Communities Thriving’s website (http://bc-ct.org/). The deadline to apply is May 27, 2022.

Both the Julian Chamber of Commerce and Backcountry Communities Thriving wish all graduating seniors the very best in their future endeavors.