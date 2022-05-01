BSFPD Board MTG.

Borregans that have an opinion on two alternatives to keep our fireman/paramedics and insure quality of life saving services should attend the board meeting of of the Borrego Springs Board of Directors. The meetings are open to the public.

However, this meeting will be via Zoom, May 12. Let the department know you want to attend by visiting the BSFPD webpage and send a request to the department’s email or call fire department administration at 760-767-5436. The Steering Committee researching the ballot measure vs. joining the San Diego Fire Protection District/CALFIRE will present their findings, including the straw poll they gathered at public meetings.