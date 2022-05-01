Chamber Embraces May

May has arrived and with somewhat of a tourism slowdown. However, this won’t last because the Chamber has seen an increase in travel-scouts visiting Borrego Springs to map out their groups upcoming trips in September, October and into 2023. We didn’t see much of this in 2021, so it definitely shows that travel is on the mend which is important for the businesses in Borrego Springs as tourism is a major factor in their existence.

At the Chamber, we are constantly working with Visit California and other tourism outlets to keep fresh storylines in the media universe and welcome media to our area. Why, because according to Visit California’s recent studies California welcomes 11.2% of all travelers in the United States who spent over 100 billion on travel in California during 2021. Top producers are accommodations and food services (i.e. restaurants). With that said, it’s the overall marketing picture combined with local work that creates interest in the area. You’ll find our Embrace Borrego guide in other visitor centers from Oceanside to the Greater Palm Springs area and now at one of the busiest designated California Welcome Centers in SoCal, the Cabazon Outlets near Banning. This is an exciting new promotion for Chamber business members.

On to more news, we’d like to welcome new member Elena Thompson. Since I started working at the Chamber over two years ago, Elena’s passion for the community has always impressed me. She has made it a point to inform me of issues she feels need addressing and without prompting from anyone takes action. I applaud this take-action thinking because her focus is on the overall aesthetics of the community and its well-being.

A fiesta it was at the Chambers Cinco de Mayo Mixer! With over 85 attendees, our thanks go to our host location Rams Hill Golf Club and their team, to the business members donating raffle prizes – Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association, Arches Restaurant at The Borrego Springs Resort, Borrego Outfitters, Borrego Pool Supply, Carlee’s, Coyote Steakhouse, Rams Hill Golf Club, Red Ocotillo, Stanlunds Inn & Suites and The Mall & Center. Also thanks to our volunteer Chamber members for their help – Carol Brandin, Mike Himmerich, Judy Lewis and Marie Perroud along with Miss Borrego and her court. From long-time Chamber members to new ones, and all of the community members who came to see what the Chamber is all about, everyone enjoyed fantastic food, live entertainment, socializing galore with abundance of laughter and camaraderie.

To sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego