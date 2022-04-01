PUBLIC NOTICE

BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE BORREGO SPRINGS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT NOTICE OF VACANCY AND PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT TO THE BORREGO SPRINGS UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD (PURSUANT TO EDUCATION CODE SECTION 5092)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 10, 2022, the Governing Board of the Borrego Springs Unified School District made a provisional appointment, appointing Ramien Shalizi to fill a vacancy. The provisional appointment lasts until the next BSUSD regular election scheduled to be held on November 8, 2022. For the elected candidate of this seat, the term is two years, which ends on December 11, 2024.

As required by California Education Code, Sections 5091 and 5092, within ten (10) days of the provisional appointment of an individual to a school district governing board, a Notice of Vacancy and Provisional Appointment shall be posted at three public places within the District and published in a newspaper of general circulation pursuant to Government Code Section 6061.

Unless a petition calling for a special election, containing a sufficient number of signatures, is filed in the office of the San Diego County Superintendent of Schools within 30 days of the date of the provisional appointment, it shall become an effective appointment.

Mark Stevens,

– Superintendent, Borrego Springs Unified School District