Borrego Sun - Since 1949

$300K Worth of Drugs Seized

 

Last updated 4/1/2022 at 10:43am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested one person attempting to smuggle nearly $300,000 worth of illegal drugs on March 11.

At about 3:45 a.m., a Hyundai Santa Fe approached the Highway 86 checkpoint., where agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, a K-9 detection team alerted agents to the vehicle and illegal drugs were found hidden in the floorboard. Packages of white substances were discovered and later tested positive for meth, along with seven more packages testing positive for fentanyl.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was arrested for possession of illegal drugs, and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

