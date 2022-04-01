RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Supervisor Desmond Reception

 

Last updated 4/4/2022 at 9:39am

There was a reception on March 26 to support the re-election of San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond. The event was chaired and hosted by Jack McGrory at his house, "The James and Helen Copley's Private Estate 'Happy Days.'"

The house was filled with some of the most influential townsfolk.

McGrory introduced the Supervisor, extolling his virtues. Supervisor Desmond recapped on the happenings in Borrego, including the building of the new covered walkway for $2.2M, and discussed the opening of the Dollar General store.

McGrory commented by saying that in town, politics, there should be no Democratic/Republican policies, everyone should think about what is the best for the town. There was a short question and answer session, where the Borrego Health Clinic situation was discussed and Supervisor Desmond volunteered to help in whatever way he could.

The refreshments were enjoyed by all. In the end, a very successful event.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 04/21/2022 15:25