Grade Closed, Fatality

Montezuma Valley Road was closed from mile marker 6 to Palm Canyon Drive in Borrego Springs, after an accident involving a Chevy vehicle pulling a 27-foot travel trailer and a motorcycle.

Units were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to the scene, arriving at around 11:45 a.m. A tow truck was also called to begin the movement of the accident to reopen the road.

The grade was reopened to one lane traffic with traffic control at 1:50 p.m.

It was reported that there was one fatality, not clear to whom.

The drivers involved have not been named at the time of press or the cause of the accident.