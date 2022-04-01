Accident on Tilting T/Borrego Springs Road

A head on traffic collision on Tilting T Drive and Borrego Springs Road had two people life-flighted on March 25 in serious condition.

The Borrego Springs Fire Protection District and the sheriff’s department arrived at the scene shortly after 2 p.m.

When units arrived at the scene, one vehicle was in the dirt about 200 feet from the main roadway with dents on the left side of the car.

Two individuals involved with the accident were taken to the nearest hospital via Mercy Air.

It is unclear what exactly caused the accident.

However, many of those on the Borrego Springs Facebook 92004 noted that the intersection of where the accident had taken place can be quite dangerous, given the speed that many take down the road with some clocking in over 60 mph, and also being a blind spot.

Some have suggested adding additional signs to signify traffic ahead, while others say just watch your speed or be patient.

The names of those involved have not been released and the condition of those involved are not known at this time.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.