"Good Neighbors"

The Food Service Department of BSUSD would like to thank the incredible and generous Kendall’s Café owners and staff!

Due to some central kitchen improvements at the Elementary School, daily food preparation was very challenging for a few days after Spring Break. Kendall’s came to the rescue and invited us into their kitchen and turned over their ovens to the Food Service Staff and graciously shared that we can always count on them if we need them again!

What a wonderful community we are so fortunate to live in and the helpfulness and consideration of others is the backbone of our fortune.

Thank you again, Kendall’s Café –you exemplify the Best of our Town!!

Catherine Paredes

– Food Service Director