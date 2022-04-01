"Dollar General, Not A Friend"

Contrary to their best public relation efforts, the Dollar General is not a friend of the less advantaged.

The enterprise we know today as Dollar General, was created in 2007 through a leveraged buyout by the private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), Goldman Sachs, and Citicorp Private Equity, among other players. KKR and Goldman cashed out in 2013 (I think obscene payday). As of February 2021, the Dollar General operates 17,266 stores with an annual revenue of $27.8 billion in 2019.

I would submit that this financially successful business model is predicated, not on serving the communities where these stores are strategically located, but rather on separating the people who live in these communities from their hard earned cash. They are pros when it comes to the art of shrink-flatiron, dead-end, minimum wage jobs, and the creation of substantial returns for their investors.

Anyone who believes that the Dollar General is going to be good for the people of this community is living in an uninformed fantasy world.

Borrego is a very special place. Let’s fight for those things that will continue to make it a truly concerned and loving community in which everyone can prosper. Organize and stop Dollar General now.

George Rollins

– Borrego Springs, California