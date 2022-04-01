Wildflowers – Jewels of the Backcountry

The Julian Women’s Club will present The 96th Annual Wildflower Show at the Clubhouse of the Julian Women’s Club (2607 C Street Julian, California) on Friday May 6 and Saturday May 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

For two days, club members collect specimens from the over 850 plant species in the area surrounding Julian. The plant display ranges from desert cacti to high mountain dogwood gathered in a 15 mile radius from the historic old mining town of Julian. Permission to collect is obtained from private property owners. Each year, flowers vary depending on weather and rainfall. The display is always colorful and informative as plants are labeled and arranged by area of origin.

The show is not just about beautiful flowers. It will focus on how we as a community can nurture these jewels by learning about the plants, conservation efforts and what grows best in our climate and region. We will educate the public about our region, purposes of wildflowers, and how we can all have some of these jewels in our own backyards. The show will include public speakers, displays of local school art work and science projects, both related to wildflowers. There will be items for sale, including books, seeds, plants, plus an opportunity to enter our raffle for prizes. Admission is free, and donations are gladly accepted as the Julian Women’s Club provides scholarships and supports other local non-profit organizations.

For more information visit Julianwomensclub.org or contact Patty Haley at patriciahaley9@gmail.com.