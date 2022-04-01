Jimmy's Outrageous Front Porch Revue

Join Anza-Borrego Foundation for Jimmy’s 5th Annual Outrageous Front Porch Revue Friday April 1 and Saturday April 2, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Sunday April 3, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music and local talent at the Borrego Springs Performing Art Center while supporting Anza-Borrego Foundation, the official non-profit partner of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://theabf.org/calendar/2022-04/.