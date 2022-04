The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce and Welcome Center will be holding their second Sundowner of the season, hosted at the Rams Hill Golf Club Thursday May 5, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be live music, tasty tapas, raffles, announcements and more! Sundowner is open to everyone – non-chamber Members are $10. Please RSVP to borregochamberdirector@gmail.com by May 2, 5 p.m.