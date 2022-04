The Galleria at The Palms at Indian Head, The Courts, The House of Borrego Springs East and West Galleries and the Borrego Art Institute are all participating on Saturday April 2 at 5 p.m. for ARTWALK. New exhibitions, meet-up with the artists, refreshments and fun await you, your friends and family. Join us for the second to the last ARTWALK of the season.

For more information, contact 760-443-3400 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.