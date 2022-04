Your friends at Mercy Air, the Borrego Springs Chamber & Visitor’s Bureau, and Borrego Health are excited to be partnering with the American Red Cross and hosting a blood drive event on Monday April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Borrego Resource Center, 587 Palm Canyon Drive. For more information, and to sign up to help with the national blood crisis, please visit http://www.redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code “MercyAir.”