Chamber Mixes it Up

After a two year hiatus, the Chamber of Commerce held a St. Patrick’s Day Sundowner/Mixer. With 70 plus attendees filling up Arches Restaurant and spilling over into the patio and bar area the scene was set for a lighthearted and enjoyable evening. Our host location, the Borrego Springs Resort & Spa, served fantastic tasty bites and set the party mood with decorations and music by the Smith Mountain Boys. Miss Borrego and her court helped with the raffle drawings from member donors – Meta Skin Studio, Carlee’s, Borrego Outfitters, Stanlunds Inn & Suites, The Mall, Borrego Pool Supply, Coyote Steakhouse/Red Ocotillo and the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association. New members were met, announcements made and laughter was heard throughout the evening.

If you didn’t attend, then you missed welcoming several newbies. One person that many of you know is Bruce Kelley, great to have him back. Also re-joining the Chamber are Joya Granbery Hoyt and Pamela Granbery. As for new business members, we welcomed two that are also new business owners. We are thrilled to have e-bike rentals and repairs from i-bike borrego, line up your e-bike today at i-bikeborrego.com.

And, who hasn’t dreamed of the perfect backyard patio area, well dream no more with the help of the experts at BBQ Freedom. Let BBQ Freedom turn your BBQ area into a griller’s paradise, visit bbqfreedom.com for more information.

The Chamber is working on one more Sundowner/Mixer before summer arrives. Businesses are still facing staffing and supply shortages so we want to make sure we work within the comfort zones of all involved which is why we will be encouraging RSVP’s. With that said Chamber events such as the Sundowner/Mixer will no longer be held on Fridays in respect to the busiest night of the week for restaurants and lodging, but not to worry because whatever evening we get together we’ll make it fun!

For notices and information about upcoming Chamber/Member/Community events, I encourage everyone to sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday. Simply send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest!

