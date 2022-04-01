RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Outside the Box

 

Last updated 4/19/2022 at 11:36am



Outside The Box the Middle School Science and Art Project has just published a full color workbook for children and adults EXPRESSIVE ARTS YOUR WAY by Joya Granbery Hoyt. The book will be donated to all the Borrego Springs Middle School students and teachers and is also available for purchase to the public at the Borrego Art Institute and online on Etsy. This book is available at cost to other educational programs in the community. For inquiries about sponsorship or to purchase books contact Joyahoyt@msn.com.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2022 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 04/21/2022 08:47