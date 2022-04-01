Outside The Box the Middle School Science and Art Project has just published a full color workbook for children and adults EXPRESSIVE ARTS YOUR WAY by Joya Granbery Hoyt. The book will be donated to all the Borrego Springs Middle School students and teachers and is also available for purchase to the public at the Borrego Art Institute and online on Etsy. This book is available at cost to other educational programs in the community. For inquiries about sponsorship or to purchase books contact Joyahoyt@msn.com.