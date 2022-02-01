Cocaine Seized at Checkpoint

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Legal Permanent Resident citizens attempting to smuggle cocaine through an immigration checkpoint on Jan. 24.

At approximately 5:32 p.m., a 1987 Ford F-150 approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to an area below the dashboard on the passenger side of the vehicle. An interior inspection of the vehicle resulted in no findings. However, in the engine compartment, agents discovered two brown and yellow packages underneath the manifold. The two packages wrapped in cellophane and silver tape contained a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

The driver was found in possession of 5.3 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $76,368.

The driver, vehicle, and narcotics were detained at the Highway 86 checkpoint for further processing.