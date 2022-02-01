Will There Be A Bloom?

Many are anticipating another wonderful “Super Bloom” in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, however, with the lack of rain, it is not looking too good.

The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park stated that their scientists are not expecting a Super Bloom this year.

“Super blooms are not a yearly occurrence, and can only occur when proper conditions are met throughout the year before. With the little rain we have received, we are not currently optimistic for a super bloom. However, we can always count on the beautiful cacti and trees like desert willows and palo verde to give us a nice show throughout the spring,” stated the ABDSP on their Facebook page.

Thousands of visitors come to ABDSP each year to enjoy the beauty of unique and captivating desert wildflowers in bloom. However, at the time of print, it looks to be that there will be no Super Bloom this year.