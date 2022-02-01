"Help Needed from the Under the Sun Foundation"

The Under the Sun Foundation should be commended for graciously allowing visitors to access their lands to view the many Breceda sculptures located throughout Borrego. This access has worked well to promote sustainable tourism to Borrego – just as Dennis Avery intended. The other major draw to this community is the State Park lands.

For more than a decade now, these two activities have happily co-existed. Unfortunately though the management for Under the Sun Foundation has now blocked off the access road to the Henderson Canyon wash trailhead parking area – apparently in an effort to protect the sculptures located at the corner of Borrego Springs Road and Henderson Canyon Drive.

As volunteer Adopt-A-Wash stewards for this wash, we know that this wash used to be popular with locals due to it’s close proximity to town. And that it was also used by many visitors as it is described in all the major hiking guides for the area.

Walking up from the closed gate to the State Park boundary adds almost a mile each way, so as a practical matter this State Parkland has become inaccessible to most casual hikers.

Under the Sun Foundation trustees: Can you please consider other options to protect the sculptures besides complete closure of this only access road to the trailhead?

Mark and Rebecca Stevens

– Borrego Springs, California