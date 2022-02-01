Chamber's A Busy Place

February ‘the month of love’ is here and wow, can we all use some love. So many locals and visitors have remarked about the high stress level everyone seems to be under and how a small occurrence can set off a tirade. Please take a moment and a deep breath when you sense a stress related outburst coming on, remember we’re all going through the same thing.

The Chamber is excited to welcome three longtime members to the President’s Club, the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center, Carlee’s and Watts Under the Sun. We can’t wait to film their business videos and I’m sure you’ll see more from them in the Chamber Weekly eblast.

I’ve mentioned before that at the Chamber we’re hardly surprised at the questions asked or the requests made as we challenge ourselves to find an answer or accomplish the request.

Recently, we were sent an email with some photos to see if the site for an airplane crash in the 1950’s was recognizable to anyone in the community. Terrie, the sender, had found a black and white photo of the crash (no one was hurt) in the belongings of her passed father with the words Anza Borrego on the back, that was it. With the help of the community via our Chamber Weekly eblast, we forwarded Terrie over 30 replies prompting Terrie and her brother to come to Borrego Springs to try and locate the spot. After two full days of searching Terrie and her brother excitedly stopped by the Chamber to say “Thank you so much” and to let us know they feel they found the crash site and will now close that chapter. I want to thank the community for all of the replies, they meant a lot to this family.

Speaking of our Chamber Weekly eblast, it is sent via email at 1 p.m. every Wednesday to the entire community (if you are signed up). The eblast has information about events in Borrego Springs, district and county news, plus some fun items to ponder. This is for everyone to receive, so if you’d like to be on the list send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest. If you aren’t into eblasts, simply visit the Chamber website and you’ll find the link on the home page.

Don’t forget a special something for your sweetheart and Happy Valentine’s Day!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego