Meth Seized at Checkpoint

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two United States citizens attempting to smuggle 61 packages of methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint on Jan. 12.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., a 2017 white Ford F-150 approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, the Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the rear of the vehicle. Agents inspected the backseat area and discovered several packages wrapped in cellophane inside a duffle bag and a cardboard box that were on the floorboard behind the driver and passenger seats. The contents of the packages contained a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The meth weighed 64.7 pounds with an estimated street value of $116,460.

The subjects, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.