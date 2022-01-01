RSS

Meth Seized at Checkpoint

 

Last updated 1/27/2022 at 9:10am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two United States citizens attempting to smuggle 61 packages of methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint on Jan. 12.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., a 2017 white Ford F-150 approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, the Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the rear of the vehicle. Agents inspected the backseat area and discovered several packages wrapped in cellophane inside a duffle bag and a cardboard box that were on the floorboard behind the driver and passenger seats. The contents of the packages contained a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The meth weighed 64.7 pounds with an estimated street value of $116,460.

The subjects, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

