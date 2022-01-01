Sept. 10, 1935 – Nov. 30, 2021

Don Nicholas passed on peacefully November 30, 2021 in Oceanside, California. He is survived by his wife Jan; his children Steve, Lisa and Celia Nicholas Ewing; his stepson Brad Miller and eight grandchildren.

Don and his wife Jan fell in love with Borrego Springs on a camping trip nearly 20 years ago. They moved from San Francisco, built a home and lived here for 18 years. Those two were married for most of a half century.

Don was a teacher, counselor and principal at North Marine High School in Novato, California, a continuation school committed to helping young men and women graduate. He was an athlete and enjoyed running and playing basketball in addition to playing semi-professional baseball.

Don and Jan traveled, laughed and loved life. They enjoyed living on Maui part time for the past 30 years, where they enjoyed both the water and the sun.

Don's witty observations made people laugh and think. Above all, he was kind, and always made you feel special. He was a very special and gifted person.

A celebration of Don's life is being planned for the Spring. Donations in his memory may be sent to BASIC, PO Box 1914, Borrego Springs, California 92004.