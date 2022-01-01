Quake Shakes County

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake that struck Riverside County north of Borrego Springs was felt in many parts of San Diego County.

The quake hit at 7:19 p.m., roughly 15 miles north-northwest of Borrego Springs, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and was followed by two smaller aftershocks.

The USGS said residents throughout coastal San Diego felt the quake, which occurred in the Anza-Borrego State Park.

The temblor originated 8.6 miles below the Earth’s surface, which is normal for Southern California.

The strike-slip fault system also has generated massive quakes, including a temblor that reached the 7.3 to 7.4 range on Nov. 22, 1800. The event – the first recorded quake in the San Diego region – damaged some missions in San Diego.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

“We have been having something on the order of a 4.5 to a 5.0 on that system at least once a decade for the past 30 years.

We can’t predict what will happen next, but these quakes are not that unusual,” San Diego State University geologist Tom Rockwell, who felt shaking at his home in La Mesa, said.