Borrego Ham Radio Group Schedules Field Day Display

The Borrego Radio Amateur Membership Society (RAMS) wants to invite local amateur radio operators and the public to a display of ham radio communications during a club field day demonstration starting at 10 a.m. Jan. 22, at Christmas Circle.

RAMS was recently formed by a group of local amateur radio enthusiasts and is dedicated to improving emergency communications in case of natural disaster.

A major earthquake, flash floods or severe storms could isolate Borrego Springs, making communications outside of the area difficult.

During the Easter Earthquake several years ago, emergency communications in the Imperial Valley were affected, and amateur radio operators there provided valuable assistance.

Club members will be demonstrating the capabilities of handheld, mobile and long-distance, high frequency radio equipment.

Members will have radios on the air to demonstrate how mountaintop repeaters can provide communication links throughout Southern California. High Frequency radios can operate over thousands of miles and only require a power source, either battery, generator, or home power to operate.

Club members will also be able to answer questions about how to become a licensed amateur radio operator.

Local ham, Peter Morrison, was instrumental in launching Borrego RAMS. As a hiker, he was aware that many areas around Borrego Springs do not have access to cell service, and handheld amateur radios can be a lifesaving link if help is needed.

Currently, Borrego RAMS conducts a Thursday night weekly net on the Cactus Open Repeater Association (CORA) network starting at 7 p.m. Information on CORA repeater frequencies can be found at coraradio.com.

For more information about Borrego Rams, contact Morrison at peterhm@centurytel.net or Ernie Cowan at ernie@packtrain.com.