Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Outdoor Luncheon

 

Last updated 1/24/2022 at 11:02am



The February Art Guild “Outdoor” Luncheon at Rams Hill is noon, Wednesday, February 9. This month’s presenter is “The Art Of Mosaic” withTeresa SanFilippo. Teresa creates mosaics on many different surfaces using a wide variety of materials.

Wednesday's presentation will highlight the use of Stained Glass and Ceramic Tile in the creation of Mosaic Tables and various other objects of Art. Reservations in advance are required by February 3.

Email: bscaartguild@gmail.com or text: 206-713-5220

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2022 Borrego Sun, Inc.

