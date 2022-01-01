The February Art Guild “Outdoor” Luncheon at Rams Hill is noon, Wednesday, February 9. This month’s presenter is “The Art Of Mosaic” withTeresa SanFilippo. Teresa creates mosaics on many different surfaces using a wide variety of materials.

Wednesday's presentation will highlight the use of Stained Glass and Ceramic Tile in the creation of Mosaic Tables and various other objects of Art. Reservations in advance are required by February 3.

Email: bscaartguild@gmail.com or text: 206-713-5220