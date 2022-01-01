Film Festival Slated for March 24 – 28

Mark your calendars! The 9th Annual Borrego Springs Film Festival is now scheduled for March 24 – March 28. The Festival, originally scheduled for Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, was postponed due to COVID spreading rate concerns. BSFF Chair Fred Jee noted that the committee “did not feel comfortable having crowds at the theater for five days in January when the spreading rate seemed out of control in the County and Region.”

“Consequently, we moved the Festival to March 24 – 28. All the venues and contracted sites for January were able to reschedule to March so we will have a full Festival for the passholders and many open spots for individual block ticket holders and potential purchasers,” Jee said.

“We will put out posters to announce our changes, but folks should go to our website to check on the latest information, view the schedule of films to be shown per day and to purchase Festival Passes and/or block tickets. (borregospringsfilmfestival.org) There are plenty of spaces available right now.”

ALL Festival goers MUST SHOW a valid COVID Vaccination card or photo of their card to be allowed into the theater and the party venues.

“We are paralleling the theater’s entrance requirements and those of the County of San Diego for theater venues,” Jee said. “Our goal is to be safe for the duration of the event.”

Any questions can be directed to the Chair: Fred Jee at 760-518-0509.

“Thank you, Borrego, for supporting our Film Festival. We are looking forward to having a successful 9th Annual Borrego Springs Film Festival!”