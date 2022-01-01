RSS

Borrego Radio Amateur Membership Society (RAMS)

 

The Borrego Radio Amateur Membership Society (RAMS) woul like to invite local amateur radio operators and the public to a display of ham radio communications during a club field day demonstration Saturday Jan. 22, 10 a.m. Christmas Circle.

At this time, Borrego RAMS conducts a Thursday night weekly net on the Cactus Open Repeater Association (CORA) network starting at 7 p.m. Information on CORA repeater frequencies can be found at coraradio.com.

