American Legion Riders Steak Night

The ALR Riders want to invite the community out for an enjoyable evening at Post 853 for “Cook Your Own Steak Night” Saturday Jan. 29. Come out and “get caught up” by the grill while listening to some great live music by Smith Mountain boys, always a good time with these guys!

Steak, Baked potato, Salad, Roll, and Desert all for $20. There will also be Jim’s cowboy cut available for $25. Dinner served at 4 p.m. until sold out. (we have staff to cook your steak for you if you like).

We are all volunteers. All proceeds from this event goes to helping veterans, seniors, students & community needs here in Borrego. What better way to donate and enjoy the evening out!

Post 853 is located at 4515 Borrego Springs Road Borrego Springs, California 92004.