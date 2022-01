“Art in the Park” will be held on Saturday, January 29 from 10 to noon at Christmas Circle. A feature of this week’s event is a “jewelry” sale of a varied array of items donated to the Guild as a fund raiser. The event is sponsored by the Borrego Springs Art Guild to provide local artists an opportunity to sell their arts and crafts.

For more information, email: bscaartguild@gmail.com or text 206-713-5220.