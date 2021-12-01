Borrego Springs High School Fall Athletes Honored

It has been a year for the Borrego Springs High School Rams sports teams. While winter sports are still underway, the fall sports had a great season.

BSHS Athletic Director Tim White shared the many accolades earned by the athletes.

CIFSDS Honors:

The Borrego Springs High School Varsity Football Team was voted on by the San Diego Football Officials Association as the CIFSDS Sportsmanship of the Year Award. We were honored at halftime of the Open Championship Football Game at Escondido High School. We received a banner to hang in the gym, a trophy for the trophy case and $1,000 for the football program. I am very proud of our team (coaches, players and managers) and our fans!

Southern Conference Honors:

Brianna Del Bono was nominated as the Southern Conference Female Student/Athlete of the Fall.

Citrus Football All League

Kicker of the Year

Angel Vilchis

1st Team Offense

Cesar Ochoa

2nd Team Offense

Daniel Arias & Even Padilla

2nd Team Defense

Angel Vilchis

Honorable Mention

Jonathan Garcia, Bryan Fuerte, Julio Medina & Bryan Troncoso

Manzanita Volleyball All League

Player of the Year

Brianna Del Bono

1st Team All League

Brianna Del Bono & Isabel Arteaga

2nd Team All League

Angelina Sanchez, Jimena Ochoa & Miriam Hernandez

Ram Football Varsity Team Awards

Most Valuable Player of the Year

Cesar Ochoa

Offensive Player of the Year

Daniel Arias

Defensive Player of the Year

Angel Vilchis

Special Teams Player of the Year

Peter Rodriguez

Lineman of the Year

Jonathan Garcia

Coach’s Awards

Even Padilla & Abraham Arambula

Lady Ram Volleyball Team Awards

Varsity

MVP

Isabel Arteaga

Attacker of the Year

Brianna Del Bono

Server of the Year

Jimena Ochoa

Coaches Award

Miriam Hernandez

JV

Server of the Year

Vanessa Morales

Rookie of the Year

Elena Sanchez

Coaches Award

Dulce Arias