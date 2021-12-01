Borrego Springs High School Fall Athletes Honored
It has been a year for the Borrego Springs High School Rams sports teams. While winter sports are still underway, the fall sports had a great season.
BSHS Athletic Director Tim White shared the many accolades earned by the athletes.
CIFSDS Honors:
The Borrego Springs High School Varsity Football Team was voted on by the San Diego Football Officials Association as the CIFSDS Sportsmanship of the Year Award. We were honored at halftime of the Open Championship Football Game at Escondido High School. We received a banner to hang in the gym, a trophy for the trophy case and $1,000 for the football program. I am very proud of our team (coaches, players and managers) and our fans!
Southern Conference Honors:
Brianna Del Bono was nominated as the Southern Conference Female Student/Athlete of the Fall.
Citrus Football All League
Kicker of the Year
Angel Vilchis
1st Team Offense
Cesar Ochoa
2nd Team Offense
Daniel Arias & Even Padilla
2nd Team Defense
Angel Vilchis
Honorable Mention
Jonathan Garcia, Bryan Fuerte, Julio Medina & Bryan Troncoso
Manzanita Volleyball All League
Player of the Year
Brianna Del Bono
1st Team All League
Brianna Del Bono & Isabel Arteaga
2nd Team All League
Angelina Sanchez, Jimena Ochoa & Miriam Hernandez
Ram Football Varsity Team Awards
Most Valuable Player of the Year
Cesar Ochoa
Offensive Player of the Year
Daniel Arias
Defensive Player of the Year
Angel Vilchis
Special Teams Player of the Year
Peter Rodriguez
Lineman of the Year
Jonathan Garcia
Coach’s Awards
Even Padilla & Abraham Arambula
Lady Ram Volleyball Team Awards
Varsity
MVP
Isabel Arteaga
Attacker of the Year
Brianna Del Bono
Server of the Year
Jimena Ochoa
Coaches Award
Miriam Hernandez
JV
Server of the Year
Vanessa Morales
Rookie of the Year
Elena Sanchez
Coaches Award
Dulce Arias