Clone Van Seized

 

Last updated 12/21/2021 at 2:19pm



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized a clone delivery truck and arrested a man accused of transporting three undocumented individuals, Dec. 2, according to a press release.

The incident occurred at around 3:20 p.m. when a white 2016 Ford Transit 250 van approached the Highway 86 checkpoint.

The agent inspecting vehicles in the primary lanes referred the vehicle to secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection and after getting consent to search the cargo area of the van, agents discovered three undocumented individuals attempting to conceal themselves inside of cardboard boxes.

The driver and the three undocumented individuals – all adult male Mexican nationals – were arrested and taken into custody.

The 24-year-old male driver, identified as a United States citizen will face federal charges.

The cloned vehicle was also seized per El Centro Sector guidelines.

