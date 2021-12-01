Agents Arrest Sex Offender

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an undocumented individual Monday night with prior convictions of sexual offense.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:54 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station encountered a group of nine individuals that illegally entered the United States, in the mountains near the Jacumba Wilderness region in Ocotillo, Calif. The individuals were arrested and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center.

Record checks from one of the nine individuals revealed to be a 48-year-old Mexican national with prior criminal and immigration history. The individual had previous convictions of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault with a domestic violence indicator, out of Fort Worth, Texas. Additionally, this individual was previously ordered removed from the U.S. by an immigration judge.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and/or removed four individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges.

U.S. Border Patrol will process the individual accordingly.