Sherlyn Rae Phares

July 16, 1935 – Sept. 4, 2021

Sherlyn was born in Carpenter Iowa, July 16, 1935. She married James Barrington Phares on June 16, 1953. He was stationed in the United States Navy out of Long Beach, California.

Sherlyn fell in love with sunny California. Moving south to San Diego, they were blessed with Marcus James in 1954 and Robin Lynn in 1956.

Sherlyn served as one of the first meter maids in San Diego in the early 1960s. Moving north to Escondido, she helped her husband with his business and later worked at The Times advocate newspaper.

The family was very active at Grace Lutheran Church, and the children attended the day school from the first grade to the eighth grade.

In the 1980s, Sherlyn returned to the city of San Diego to serve as a meter maid once again.

She truly was a social butterfly, and enjoyed meeting all kinds of different walks of life on the streets of San Diego.

Sherlyn was the longest serving meter maid in the city of San Diego. She was extremely devoted to her job and received numerous awards. She had so many stories she always said, "I could write a book!"

Here's a super cool fact about Sherlyn – The parking meter was invented on the day of her birth.

In 2009, she fell in love with Borrego Springs, and followed her son out to the desert to reside for the rest of her life.

She was a devoted member of the Christian Center in Borrego Springs. There, she found her very best friends, helped with Sunday school and brought many smiles everywhere her hiking sticks would take her.

Sherlyn will be greatly missed by the community but most of all by her family. She was blessed with five grandchildren. Identical twins Jordan and Jaron, Luke, Amber, Dusty and James; six great grandchildren, Ann, Elena, Ari-Anna, Ross, Kate and Amara.

In lieu of flowers please make your donations to:

Christian Center

675 Weather Vane Drive

Borrego Springs, California 92004