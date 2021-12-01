Roadrunner Party

It was business as usual for Road Runner Country Club residents, families and guests to welcome the return of many snowbirds from afar. Hosting the Annual Road Runner Party, organizers went beyond their call of duty on Nov. 13 for 180 people, with entertainment by Denis Franklin and friends, together with Tim Wadham Guitar and song.

Pizza and finger food provided by Carlee's Restaurant ensured everyone was fed and watered with beer, wine and soda chatting over fun times from the past. The myriad of scheduled activities available at the Road Runner Country Club create an atmosphere that highlights how important the camaraderie of mutual trust and friendship is to the Borrego Springs community.

Activities available at the Road Runner Country Club include stretch and tone classes, water activities, pickleball, Mah Jong etc. and all scheduled facilities are readily available to encourage retirees to be active and involved.

The 18-hole Executive Golf Course is beautifully maintained and backed with a heated 24-hour salt-water mineral bath. This creates the perfect spot to relax and discuss the topic of the day. Sometimes with vigor! Inevitably, a sense of humor must prevail!

Fall in Borrego is mild with beautiful sunshine and soft breezes, a perfect environment to enjoy the place to be, where seasonal and year round residents are lured to the laid-back quiet community conducive to the Road Runner Club.

Congratulations to Anne O'Connor and her team of energetic volunteers. Without these people on hand, magic moments do not happen easily. Life is good! Enjoy!