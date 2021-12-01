Paul Rosenboom Fills Vacant Seat

At its December 20 Special Board Meeting, the Directors appointed Paul Rosenboom to fill the vacant seat left after the retirement of Lyle Brecht in early November.

Following an interview period of approximately 45 min each, the Board had a very difficult decision to make between Paul and long-time Borrego Springs resident, Mike Sadler. Paul will serve the remainder of Lyle’s remaining term thru the end of 2022. This Board seat will appear on the November 2022 ballot for election of the full four-year term.

Paul has experience working around the World and is currently with eGlobal Health Ruli, Rwanda Management Consultants where he worked with a management team to create a sustainable plan for food processing facility. In addition, he developed the budget, organizational structure, job descriptions, team goals for production facility. The work included coordination with board members to approve a turnaround plan.

In terms of Paul’s educational background it includes work at Harvard University, John F. Kennedy of Government Cambridge where be obtained a MA Master of Public Administration in May 2020 Coursework included Analytic Methods for Policy Makers, Economic Development, Tech and Innovation in Government, Supply Chain Management, Multi-party Negotiation and African Politics. Paul has also obtained an ME Master of Science, Spatial Information Science and Engineering, magna cum laude May 1997 University of Maine Orono. Paul’s extensive experience and education will be put to good use at BWD.

Paul enjoys hiking, reading and travel, and moved to Borrego Spring in November 2020. Following the public deliberations and selection, Paul was sworn in by BWD President Kathy Dice.