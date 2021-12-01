"Happy Thanksgiving"

I don’t think there’s ever been a more important Thanksgiving than this year. Now more than ever is a time for reflection, for sitting down and thinking about all the things for which we are grateful.

I was grateful to sit down with my family this year, have a wonderful meal and just spend time with each other. It’s been a hectic year and we haven’t had enough opportunity to all sit down, talk about our lives and be together. I was grateful to talk to my extended family over Zoom, and hear about my brother’s fight against Pancreatic Cancer. I was grateful that even if we all couldn’t be together, we could see each other.

No matter how or where you spent your Thanksgiving this year, continue to be grateful. Be grateful for whatever you want, for me, I’m grateful for my family’s health, safety and living in the greatest country in the world.

I’m grateful for my experience in the United States Navy and for all of our Veterans and especially the active members of our military deployed over the holidays.

I’m grateful for first responders and law enforcement personnel and their unwavering commitment to very difficult jobs.

I’m grateful for my 34 years as a pilot, and for all of the great people I flew and worked with along the way.

I’m grateful for the people of San Diego’s North County, and their resilience and willingness to care for one another.

I’m grateful to live in a country where we can be independently minded, actively debate issues and respectfully express differences of opinion.

And I’m hopeful that those in need, those with any number of struggles, will find strength and support this holiday season.

And, I’m grateful for my incredible wife and our family.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor