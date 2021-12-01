Redistricting Meeting

Discussion and Possible Approval of Resolution for Adoption of 2021 Redistricting Plan for the County of San Diego Board of Supervisors

The County of San Diego's Independent Redistricting Commission Notice of Special Meeting and Agenda for December 14, has been posted online at: http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/redistricting/IRCmeetings2.html

How to Watch

The Independent Redistricting Commission meeting for December 14, 2 p.m. will be held in a hybrid format, giving the public the option to attend in-person, virtually through Zoom, or by phone. The in-person address location, login information, and call-in option are available in the agenda document.

How to Participate

To request to speak or provide written comments at the meeting, please complete the online request to speak form or submit an eComment prior to the start of the meeting.