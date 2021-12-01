RSS

Santa's Helpers Wanted

 

Last updated 12/1/2021 at 10:21am



Make holiday giving personal with a hand-crafted gift for someone special, a present that continues to make memories that last beyond Christmas. Plus, it’s fun. The Soroptimist Club of Borrego invites families, kids and adults to make their own memory-making gifts at the “Christmas Gift Making Experience” and “Pop Up Studio,” Thursday Dec. 2 from noon to 5 p.m., at The Mall Community Resource Center.

All proceeds support Borrego Spring Soroptimist Scholarships for local girls.

