Free Desert Botany Certification Course

 

Last updated 12/17/2021 at 10:36am



The Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Botany Certification Course will begin Monday Jan. 10, 2022. This free desert botany course will prepare participants to assist the district with botany projects in the park such as leading plant walks, mounting herbarium specimens, invasive plant removal, and conducting plant surveys. The course is held for 12 weeks on Mondays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is evenly divided between classroom (UCI Steele Burnand Desert Research Center) and field instruction. No prior botany experience is necessary. For more information and to sign up, please contact sydney.magner@parks.ca.gov.

