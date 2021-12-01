Chamber Thanks Christmas Circle Foundation

From June through Borrego Days I must have said, written, posted and read the words “Christmas Circle Community Park” over a thousand times! However, what I failed to do was make sure that everyone on the Christmas Circle Community Park, Inc., Board of Directors and all involved with the Circle receive a HUGE show of thanks in the recent full page “Thank You” in the Borrego Sun.

Christmas Circle is a unique and wonderful community park that truly makes Borrego Days and Borrego Springs special. From the beautiful green grass, mature trees, park benches, gazebo and more, all of us involved from the Chamber of Commerce to the incredible volunteers “Thank the Christmas Circle Community Park Board of Directors and maintenance crew” for being part of Borrego Days past, present and future!

And for the many locals and visitors who use the park regularly for events, to enjoy the sunshine, family gatherings and just plain fun, remember the park must be maintained (no it doesn’t happen magically) so consider the gift of a donation to the parks nonprofit 501 (c)(3). To learn more please call 760-289-9595.

See you at Christmas Circle and Happy Thanksgiving!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com