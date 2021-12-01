Chamber Closes Out 2021

This is it, our last Chamber Update for 2021! The past year has certainly had its ups and downs affecting all of us in different ways. One thing for certain is that the community of Borrego Springs stayed united (despite the differences of opinions) throughout it all.

We’ve managed to kick off the season with a successful Borrego Days Festival, the Certified Farmers Market is the place to be every Friday morning, art walks, hikes, tours and stage productions are taking place. A few businesses have closed and new ones are coming to town. The snowbirds are back and the visitors continue to flock to the area.

With that said, I’m now going to indulge myself and share heartfelt words of gratitude to our Chamber Volunteers; Judy Lewis, Mike Himmerich, George Thompson, Joy McBride, Rachel Rench and Marie Perroud. Because of their dedication to the Chamber and love for the area, we were able to stay open the entire year to serve the community and our visitors.

I also want to say “Thank You” to the Chamber Board of Directors: President Clint Brandin, Vice President Ramien Shalizi, Treasurer Mary Purvis and our Directors Erica Atmaca, Carol Brandin, Kirit Patel, Brad Tidwell, Harry Turner and Daniel Wright. Their support has been unwavering throughout these challenging times, and no matter what the topic might be they’ve always had time to listen and offer their thoughts whether it be professional advice or simply words of encouragement. Everything that happens at the Chamber of Commerce is a team effort and we are proud of that.

To the community of Borrego Springs, you continue to astound me with your generosity and determination for your town. The support so many of you have shown me is truly appreciated and drives me daily to do the best that I possibly can for Borrego.

On behalf of the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce, here’s wishing the entire community and our guests a wonderful holiday season and a Happy New year!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego