The House of Borrego Springs WEST Gallery’s exhibition of Fritz Liebhardt’s paintings and mobiles, Robin Brailsford’s jewelry and glass constructions and Wick Alexander’s aggregate paintings continues thru Friday Dec. 31. Stop by the WEST Gallery located in EL Patio Courtyard 624 Palm Canyon Dr. Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.